Hailed as one of the greatest-ever batsmen to represent India at the international level – Rahul Dravid’s name in the mind of every cricket lover holds a special place. From orchestrating some of India’s historic wins to helping the team achieve greater heights at the global level – Dravid was widely appreciated as the true servant of the game, who maintained the fabric of the sport at all costs. In a major goof-up, the world cricket body – International Cricket Council (ICC) listed former India captain Dravid as a left-handed batsman in their Hall of Fame page on the website.

Last year, Dravid became the fifth Indian to be inducted in the Hall of Fame along with Australia legend Ricky Ponting and England women’s stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July. However, it seems like the admin of the ICC website forgot to properly conduct a check on the website as they term the Indian batting legend as a “left-handed batsman”. “BATTING: LEFT-HAND” was written in Dravid’s section on the ICC website, the whole incident draws massive flak from social media. Here are some of the reactions on the Dravid goof-up:

@ICC @ICCMediaComms …ICC are u drunk ? Or high on what ?? When did Rahul Dravid bat left handed !! A world governing body can’t get facts right of a legend ! #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/62rXaGv0T7 — Deric Gladson (@dericgladson) September 20, 2019

To mark the occasion, Dravid had received his commemorative cap from fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the fifth and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests and 344 ODIs from 1996 to 2012. He scored a total of 24,177 runs across the two formats.

On Friday, Dravid was spotted in Team India’s training session ahead of the third and final T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match by registering a comprehensive 7-wicket win the 2nd T20I at Mohali.

The first match of the series was washed out without a ball being bowled at Dharamsala.