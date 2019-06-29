‘Cricket is a religion and Kohli is our new God’ – this hypothetical adage not just makes complete sense but also holds special relevance for every cricket fanatic in the 1.3 billion nation. The cricket fever has gripped the country with ICC World Cup 2019 underway in England and Wales, every move of our beloved players is being closely and carefully monitored by infinite fans across the globe. On Friday, the new topic of discussion was Team India’s new away jersey or the specially designed kit for the upcoming World Cup fixture against hosts England on June 30.

Biding by the rules and regulations of International Cricket Council (ICC), Virat Kohli and Co. will be sporting an ‘orange colour’-dominated jersey when they face the hosts in their seventh game of the quadrennial extravaganza. This will be the first time India will be wearing an ‘away’ jersey in the tournament. This is one of the most awaited matches of the competition as both teams are being tipped as favourites to lift the coveted title. However, the choice of ‘colour’ of the team’s jersey and decision to drop the tradition blue became a widely debated topic on popular social media handles.

Some passionate fans embraced the change or welcomed it with open arms but a majority of sports lovers find amusing similarities between the cricket kit and a ruling national party. Here are some of the fans reaction on Twitter after Nike unveiled India’s new kit:-

Iske peeche Jai Shree Ram hona chahiye. Or Mandir bi 🤩 — Ayush Kush (@ayushk7) June 28, 2019

And a premium tie to go with that.

Don’t worry about not having a collar, tie it with a thread. And shoes to match. pic.twitter.com/okSe80TJxb — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) June 28, 2019

Bus driver ko yaad dila dena Manchester jaana hai kahin Ayodhya pahauncha de — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) June 28, 2019

Looking at this jersey i am confused 👀 , Is it #IndvsEng or Petrol Pump XI vs England on sunday? #BleedOrange https://t.co/Wtopetx9k3 — Coaching india🇮🇳 (@Coach22167130) June 28, 2019

#BleedOrange We expect team Indians dress code should be like this. Hope by 2023, definitely we will achieve it. Jayatu jayatu Hindu Rashtram @Tejasvi_Surya @KiranKS @kiranshaw pic.twitter.com/yZVvDHGTZG — Mohan Gowda (@HJS_Mohan) June 28, 2019

#BleedOrange HYPER nationalism🇮🇳

ULTRA jingoism🔱

TOXIC masculinity,🚬

EXCESSIVE patriarchy😔

SAFFRON terror💣

MINORITIES under fear🤕 At last Constitution khatre me hai😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J1sXyWS20n — Indian Sparrow🇮🇳 (@BeingCrusader) June 28, 2019

rang de tu mohe gerua!!! pic.twitter.com/GDnTVhrZBG — Nilasish Kar Jio (@nilasishkar_jio) June 28, 2019



From the very start of the tournament, ICC had announced that teams will be sporting away jersey in a few matches. The match against England is considered to be an away game for India which is why this jersey will be worn in the tournament. Sri Lanka and South Africa are the other two teams who have worn the away jersey in this year’s World Cup.

So far in the tournament, India are the only side to have remained unbeaten and had managed to win all their games barring a washed out clash versus New Zealand. The only time India faced problems was when they faced Afghanistan where the minnows played really good cricket and almost managed to take the game away from India.