Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was among several sportspersons who took to social media to express shock and angst over the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala. Demanding an end to such cowardly acts, Kohli said he was ‘appalled’ to hear what happened in Kerala and called for love and respect towards the creatures. Also Read - ICC Cricket Committee Chief Anil Kumble Bats For More Spinner-friendly Pitches Post Lockdown to Maintain Balance

The inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed pineapple ladden with firecrackers in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in the river. “Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let’s treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts,” the 31-year-old Kohli wrote on his official Twitter handle. Also Read - Three Sri Lanka Cricketers Under ICC investigation For Match-fixing: SL Sports Minister

The Team India captain shared a sketch of an elephant, with a baby in her womb, both having halos over their heads. Along with Kohli, India’a ace shuttler Saina Nehwal condemned the act by replying to People For Animals India’s post on the brutality. “So sad to know this,” Saina said. Also Read - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Vows 'Strict Action' Against Culprit After Pregnant Elephant Dies on Being Fed Cracker-Stuffed Pineapple in Malappuram

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri called the perpetrators of this as ‘monsters’.

“She was a harmless, pregnant Elephant. That makes the people who did what they did, monsters and I hope so hard that they pay a price. We keep failing nature over and over again. Remind me how we’re the more evolved species?” Chhetri tweeted.

India pacer Umesh Yadav echoed Chhetri and called for strict action to be taken against those who did it.

“Feeding a pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with crackers. Only a monster can do this. Strict action should be taken against the culprits,” Umesh said in a tweet.

Other India cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant also took to social media to protest the killing of the pregnant elephant.

Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, Sachin Bangera has been very vocal and celebrities have been replying to his posts, asking him to get the criminals arrested.

“Never understood humans. They revere elephant-God and also abuse elephants by beating, torturing and using them for joyrides,” he tweeted.

Olympian pistol shooter Heena Sidhu wrote, replying to the post: “Not a rocket science…

“This is the Elephant God and this is just plain old elephant. Just like…This is a rich businessman and this one just a plain old migrant labourer or farmer. We all know what to worship and what to abuse.”

Another shameful act of Human Cruelty. It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal.

Many celebrities both from the world of sports and entertainment shared images and sketches to express their anger and grief.

Ace India off-spinner Harbhajan also posted a series of angry faced emoticons on a newsfeed of the same. Later, Harbhajan said in an Instagram post that he cannot get over this dastardly act.

“I honestly can’t get over this! It’s hurting so bad to think of what she went through.. I pray whoever did this gets the harshest of punishment.. are these inhuman people just born this way or is it upbringing??”

The Kerala Forest department has launched a ‘manhunt’ for those responsible for the death of the 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, said an official.