England legend Bob Willis has died aged 70 on Wednesday after a long illness. The right-arm pacer represented England in 90 Tests and 64 ODIs between 1971 and 1984.

In Tests, he took 325 wickets at 25.20 while in ODIs he had 80 wickets at 24.60.

“We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather,” his family said in a statement. “He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly.”

Nicknamed ‘Goose’ for his unorthodox run-up to the crease, Willis was a fierce fast bowler of his time with the Headingley Test in 1981 being his finest hour with the ball. England were playing the catch up against Australia and then allrounder launched a counterattack with an unbeaten 149 before Willias took the centrestage, slicing through the tourists to finish with figures of 8/43, delivering an 18-run win.

He also captained England in 18 Tests.