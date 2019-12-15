Former India international Praveen Kumar has been accused by his neighbour of beating him and his seven-year-old son while being in an inebriated condition in Meerut.

The alleged victim Deepak Kumar jas also claimed that the police has refused to register his complaint and instead told him to approach higher authorities as it involves a high-profile international cricketer.

“I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3:00 pm. Kumar arrived at the spot, came out of his car and abused the bus driver first and later abused me. He was in an inebriated condition. Later, he thrashed me and fractured my hand,” Deepak was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added, “Kumar also pushed my son who has suffered injury in his back. Now the police are forcing me to compromise. Moreover, I have started receiving death threats.

SP (Ciy) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said they are currently investigation the matter. “Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done,” he said.

Praveen had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in October last year, bringing an end to a 13-year playing career. He began his international career as a promising young bowler capable of generating prodigious swing.

Praveen made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in 2007 and the following year played in his maiden T20I. It wasn’t before 2011 that he finally got the chance to play Test cricket. The Meerut-born pacer played his domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh.