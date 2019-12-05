Former Mumbai first-class cricketer – Robin Morris is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons after he was arrested by the local police over the alleged kidnapping of 43-year-old loan agent. Morris, along with four of his friends kidnapped the loan agent from a restaurant near Kurla station and kept him at his house in Versova in Mumbai.

As per the reports in Indian Express, the former cricketer affected the kidnapping after the agent failed to return a handsome chunk of the amount that Morris had paid him to help clear his Rs 3 crore loan.

“Morris wanted a loan of Rs 3 crore (USD 410,000 approx) a few years ago. He got in touch with the complainant (a loan agent) through a mutual friend,” an officer from Kurla police station quoted by the newspaper.

As things unfolded,, “the complainant took a commission but failed to provide Rs 3 crore loan sanction to Morris. He along with his four accomplices decided to call him to a restaurant in Kurla and forcefully took him to (Morris’ residence in) Versova”, before calling the loan agent’s family members and demanding the remainder of the commission be returned.

“They asked his family to get the amount to Versova. The family instead approached us and we registered a case. Simultaneously we dispatched a team to Morris’ residence and got hold of them,” added the senior police inspector Dattatrey Shinde.

The five accused have been booked under relevant sections of kidnapping, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt for the purpose of extorting.

Last year, the 53-year-old made headlines was caught on sting camera by an international news channel – Al Jazeera, who named the Mumbai cricketer for promoting fixing in cricket.

Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza was filmed on camera of Al Jazeera, where Morris can be seen sitting adjacent to him as they both speak to an undercover reporter about facilitating spot-fixing in local T20 tournaments.

However, Morris denied all the charges and instead said that the channel invited him ‘to audition for, and act in, a commercial movie for public entertainment’.

In a stop-start career which spanned from 1995 to 2007, Morris had played 42 first-class matches and 51 List A games for Mumbai. He was also part of the now-defunct Indian Cricket League, (ICL) where he played for Mumbai Champs.