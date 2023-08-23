Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cricket Fraternitry Reacts To Chandrayaan 3 Historic Landing On Moon
ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on Moon on August 23. Cricket fraternity has reacted to Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the moon.
History Created! 👏 👏
Mission Successful 🌖
Congratulations 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 | @isro pic.twitter.com/Gr7MxooHo1
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
A historic moment that will resonate for generations to come! 🇮🇳 Heartfelt congratulations to @isro on the triumphant landing of #Chandrayaan3. A remarkable feat that fills us all with inspiration through their steadfast commitment and exceptional accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/234LXEGuRw
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 23, 2023
Yaaaaayyy , We have done it.
Soft landing on the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 .
Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission.
We are on the Moon 🌙 pic.twitter.com/VZLLgeSLEk
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023
