Cricket Fraternitry Reacts To Chandrayaan 3 Historic Landing On Moon

ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on Moon on August 23. Cricket fraternity has reacted to Chandrayaan 3’s successful landing on the moon.

A historic moment that will resonate for generations to come! 🇮🇳 Heartfelt congratulations to @isro on the triumphant landing of #Chandrayaan3 . A remarkable feat that fills us all with inspiration through their steadfast commitment and exceptional accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/234LXEGuRw

Yaaaaayyy , We have done it.

Soft landing on the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 .

Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission.

We are on the Moon 🌙 pic.twitter.com/VZLLgeSLEk

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023