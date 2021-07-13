New Delhi: Cricket fraternity has poured tribute messages for former Indian cricketer, Yashpal Sharma, who died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The news came as a shock for the cricketing world as Sharma had recently given tribute to the actor, Dilip Kumar, who also died last week.Also Read - 1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma, 66, Dies of Heart Attack
Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma was a team member of the 1983 World Cup team and also played a key role in India's World Cup triumph. The right-hander scored a fine knock of 89 runs in the opening match of India's campaign against the West Indies juggernauts, who had won the opening two World Cups.
Furthermore, Sharma scored a crucial knock of 61 runs in the all-important semi-final against England and played an instrumental role in India's win. However, he could only score 11 runs in the final against the potent West Indies team.
Yashpal, who was born in Ludhiana, featured in 37 Test matches for India and scored 1606 runs at an average of 33.45. Furthermore, the right-hander played 42 ODI matches for the national team and scored 883 runs in the ODI format.
Yashpal made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in 1979 whereas he played his maiden ODI match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sialkot in 1978.
