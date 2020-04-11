Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had recently made a bold claim that there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj added that the line of respect between seniors and juniors have become thin. And now, another former India star Gautam Gambhir has backed the claim while speaking on newly-launched Star Sports show Cricket Connected. Also Read - When Mohammad Azharuddin Hit 62-ball Hundred in an ODI vs New Zealand 31 Years Back, Says 'Everything Clicked For Him That Day'

Gambhir expressed his thoughts on Yuvraj's recent comments saying: "I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav, and Sachin to guide the team."

Former India opener also stressed on the importance of having senior players in the side who can guide the team in tough situations. "It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you're going through a rough patch. Right now, I don't think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters," Gambhir added.

"The difference I find between the team of ours and now is during our time seniors were very disciplined. Social media was not there so no distraction also," Yuvraj said, answering to India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit's question on what is the difference between the team he played with, winning 2007 T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cups, and the team now under Virat Kohli.

“We had to carry ourselves in a certain way. We used to look up to our seniors as how they are behaving, talking to the media and so on. They used to lead the way. I learned a lot. That is what we learned from them and tell you guys also,” said India’s 2011 World Cup man of the tournament – Yuvraj, regarded as one of the best white-ball cricketers of all time.

“In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look up to. That sense of respect for seniors…it has become a thin line,” said Yuvraj who called time on his illustrious career last year.