Former India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed his displeasure over MS Dhoni’s controversial Rotation Policy during the 2012 CB Series, calling it “complete crap”. The tactic was implemented by Dhoni during a tri-series in Australia in early 2012, according to which, one of India’s three top-order batsmen – Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar – was to be rotated throughout the series.

India played eight matches – four against each team – out of which they won just three, as a result of which they didn’t qualify for the best of three finals, which was eventually played between Australia and Sri Lanka. During the series, Gambhir had recorded back-to-back 90-plus scores – 91 against Sri Lanka in a tie and 92 against Australia which India won – and still did not find a place in the next game.

Gambhir felt that if the experiment was indeed so important to Dhoni, the former India captain should have backed it till the end, instead of scrapping it when it boiled down to the wire.

“As far as the rotation policy goes, it was absolute crap and I’ve always maintained it. I have always believed that players are supposed to follow their captain’s decision but if you ask me, it was complete crap. If he believed in the rotation policy so much, then he should have stuck to it. He started with the rotation policy but played all the three in the must-win games. If you make a decision, then back it,” Gambhir said during an Interview with Lallantop.

“If you were preparing for the 2015 World Cup, then you shouldn’t have thought if you’re going to win this CV series or the one after this. It shouldn’t be like this. You began the policy but after four matches, when the results didn’t come, when questions began to be asked, then you start playing all three. That’s why I believe it was a complete waste of time If you play for your country, you should play your best team.”

Gambhir further revealed how the experiment did not work in his best interest. Stating the need to make players feel secure, the former India opener he felt so only once during his India career, most notably between 2007 to 2011-12 during which Gambhir had a stellar run with the team.

“I was made to feel secure just once. During that phase only, I became the ICC Test Player of the Year. India won the triangular series just once in Australia and I was the highest run-scorer. India won a Test series once in 40 years in New Zealand and I was the Man of the Series. I score five consecutive hundreds. This is why it is important to make young players feel secure,” Gambhir said.