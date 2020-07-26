England all-rounder produced an all-round performance in the second Test against West Indies to guide the home team to a sensational series-levelling win at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Stokes bagged the ‘Player of the match’ in the second Test for contrasting knocks of 176 and 78* in the two innings. After an incredible 2019 where he led England to their maiden World Cup title, Stokes has continued to add on to his legacy with some brilliant batting and bowling skills. For his heroics on the cricket pitch, the dynamic English all-rounder has been receiving accolades from all across the globe. Also Read - Eng vs WI: Joe Root Couldn’t Control His Laughter as Ben Stokes Tries to Hide ‘Brown Stain’ on His Trousers | WATCH VIDEO

On Sunday, former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped rich praise on the 29-year-old cricketer, saying 'nobody in world cricket is even close to England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is in his own league'.

"You can't compare anyone in India at the moment with Ben Stokes. Absolutely not, because Ben Stokes is in his own league," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“What he has done in Test cricket, in one-day cricket, in T20 cricket, I don’t think so there’s anyone, let alone in India, there isn’t anyone who’s even close to him in world cricket at the moment,” he was quoted as saying in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

The 38-year-old Gambhir said Stokes is a cricketer whom every captain would like to have in his team.

“That is the kind of impact player you need in every line-up. It would be a dream for every captain to have someone like Ben Stokes whether he’s batting, whether he’s bowling, whether he’s fielding,” said Gambhir, who played 58 Tests between 2004 and 2016.

Stokes led England in the first Test against the West Indies in the absence of Joe Root, though they lost the series-opener.

Talking about Stokes’ leadership qualities, Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, said, “He’s a leader in his own capacity. You don’t need to be called a captain to be a captain. You can be a leader by your own performances as well.

“So, I think there are a lot of guys would be actually looking to be like Ben Stokes, but unfortunately, there’s no one at the moment in world cricket.”

