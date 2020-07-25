Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni must continue playing international cricket as long he feels he is fit, in form and enjoying the game. The World Cup-winning captain, on a sabbatical from cricket for the past one year, turned 39 on July 7. Dhoni has not played any form of cricket since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year. Also Read - ENG vs WI: Ollie Pope a 'Real Find' For England, Can Succeed in All Formats, Says Andrew Strauss

Gambhir, who played a lot of cricket with Dhoni, said, “Age is just a number, I think if you are in a very good form, if you are hitting the ball really well. “MS Dhoni, if he is hitting the ball really well, if he is very good form, if he is enjoying the game and if he thinks that he can still win the game for the country at that number especially at six and seven.” Also Read - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Latest Instagram Pictures is Breaking The Internet

Dhoni led the country in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. He is the only captain in the world to win all ICC trophies. Also Read - IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni And Chennai Super Kings to Arrive in UAE Early For IPL 13

“If he is in great fitness and form, he should continue playing because no one can actually force anyone to retire,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“A lot of experts can put a lot of pressure on people like MS Dhoni because of their age and stuff but again it’s an individual decision, when you started playing cricket it was your individual decision.”

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, India won the inaugural World T20 in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, among others.

Speaking about the IPL taking place in the UAE due to rising COVID cases in India, Gambhir said, “It does not matter where it goes but if it goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it’s going to change the mood of the nation as well.

“It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, it’s simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation.

Cricket Connected airs every Saturday & Sunday on the Star Sports network at 7PM.