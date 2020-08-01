India captain Virat Kohli has played numerous magnificent knocks for his country and powered the Men in Blue to several memorable triumphs. For a player who has scored over 20K runs in international cricket and scored 70 centuries – picking one top knock is a tough task. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir made no bones in revealing his favourite ‘Kohli innings’. Gambhir believes that Indian skipper Kohli’s stroke-filled 183 against Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup is one of his greatest innings ever. Also Read - Petition Filed in Madras HC Seeking Arrest of India Captain Virat Kohli For Promoting Online Gambling

Chasing a mammoth target of 330 in Dhaka, Kohli smashed 183 off just 148 balls, with 22 fours and one six, to guide India to a six-wicket win. India found themselves reeling at 0/1 after they lost Gambhir to Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez on the second ball of the innings.

Gambhir, who was dismissed for naught in that game, said, "Virat Kohli has played many unbelievable innings across the three formats, but this (183) is one of his greatest innings from all points of view."

“First of all we were chasing 330, then India was 0/1, and then scoring 183 out of the 330 runs, that too against Pakistan, and that time, he was not that experienced too,” said Gambhir on ‘Best of Asia Cup watch along’ show on Star Sports.

Pakistan had put up 329 on the board courtesy centuries from Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed.

With Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli added 133 for the second wicket, putting the chase back on track. After Tendulkar’s (52) dismissal, Kohli added another 172 runs with Rohit Sharma for the third wicket. Rohit and Kohli fell in quick succession before Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni guided India home with more than two overs remaining.

In that match, Pakistan had an experienced bowling attack comprising Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi and Wahab Riaz. Kohli had taken the Pakistani attack to cleaners.

“According to me, I think probably this (183) is one of Virat Kohli’s greatest innings, honestly,” Gambhir signed off.