Dream11 Team Gujarat vs Saurashtra Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 3, Group E Match GUJ vs SAU: The Syed Mushtaq Ali TrophY is a Twenty20 cricket domestic championship in India, organized by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), among the teams from Ranji Trophy. The 2008-09 season was the inaugural season for this trophy. It is named after a famous Indian cricketer, Syed Mushtaq Ali. In June 2016, the BCCI announced that the championship would be scrapped and replaced with a zonal-based competition. The next season, BCCI reverted to the include all domestic teams.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat vs Saurashtra will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10.00 AM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

My Dream11 Team

Priyank Panchal (VC), Chirag Gandhi, Kishan Parmar, Parthiv Patel, Sheldon Jackson (C), Samarth Vyas (WK), Axar Patel, Chirag Jani, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat

GUJ vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (C), Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel/Tejas Patel, Axar Patel, Karan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Hemang Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (WK), Kishan Parmar, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani

SQUADS

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w), Kishan Parmar, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Divyaraj Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Rajdeep Darbar, Kushang Patel

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel(w/c), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Bhargav Merai, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel

