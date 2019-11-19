Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Guyana vs Winward Islands Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match GUY vs WNI: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Guyana, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Winward Islands team and the Winward Islands Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Winward Islands are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana vs Winward Islands will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Leon Johnson, Jonathan Foo, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kavem Hodge (C), Christopher Barnwell (VC), Keron Cottoy, Chandrapaul HemraJ, Raymon Reifer, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

GUY vs WNI Probable Playing XIs

Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (WK), Leon Johnson (C), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Gudakesh Motie

Winward Islands: Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kavem Hodge (C), Bhaskar Yadram, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kirk Edwards (C), Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Kavem Hodge, Raymon Reifer, Keron Cottoy

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Bhaskar Yadram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Barnwell

SQUADS

Winward Islands: Kirk Edwards (c), Alick Athanaze, Larry Edwards, Kavem Hodge, Bhaskar Yadram, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Shermon Lewis, Larry Edwards, Shane Shillingford, Devon Smith Emmanuel Stewart, Dillon Douglas

Guyana: Leon Johnson (c), Ramaal Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jonathan Foo, Clinton Pestano, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble

