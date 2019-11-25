Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Guyana vs United States of America Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 USA vs GUY at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: In the match no. 39 of West Indies’ premier domestic ODI tournament – Super50 Cup 2019-20, in-form Guyana will take on the USA in an exciting encounter scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday. Both USA and Guyana will look to finish on a high as this is the final day of the Super50 Cup league phase. Guyana are at the third place in the Group A table, a win versus USA will keep them in the hunt for a knockout spot. They trail the West Indies Emerging Team by two points going into the final day. Their opponents, USA, are at the bottom of the table with only one win under their belt. Their previous clash saw Guyana sneak past the USA by 13 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana and United States of America will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel

Batsmen: Xavier Marshall, Jonathan Foo (VC), Tagenarine Chanderpaul

All-Rounders: Chris Barnwell, Ian Holland, Steven Taylor, Chanderpaul Hemraj (C)

Bowlers: Cameron Stevenson, Veerasammy Permaul, Ramaal Lewis

USA vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Guyana: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Leon Johnson (C), Anthony Bramble (WK), Ali Mohamed, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, linton Pestano, Gudakesh Motie.

USA: Monank Patel, Xavier Marshall, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj (WK), Karima Gore, Cameron Stevenson, Juan Theron, aurabh Netravalkar (C), Nosthush Kengije.

SQUADS

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron.

Guyana: Leon Johnson (C), Christopher Barnwell, Ronsford Beaton, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jonathan Foo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Raymon Reifer, Kemal Savory, Nial Smith.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ USA Dream11 Team/ GUY Dream11 Team/ Guyana Dream11 Team/ United States of America Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.