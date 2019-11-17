Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Guyana vs West Indies Emerging Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match GUY vs WIE: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana vs West Indies Emerging will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Leon Johnson, Jonathan Foo, Roland Cato, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (C), Christopher Barnwell (VC), Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

GUY vs WIE Probable Playing XIs

Guyana: Leon Johnson (C), A Bramble, Raymon Reifer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory, Jonathan Foo, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Christopher Barnwell, Nial Smith

West Indies Emerging: Joshua Da Silva (WK), Yannic Cariah (C), Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Kevin Sinclair, Jermaine Levy, Keon Harding, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Joshua Da Silva, Leon Johnson

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Raymon Reifer, Christopher Barnwell

SQUADS

West Indies Emerging: Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva, Yannic Cariah (c), Kimani Melius (vc), Camarie Boyce, Roland Cato, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Leonardo Julian, Jermaine Levy, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

Guyana: Veerasammy Permaul, Leon Johnson (c), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jonathan Foo, Ronsford Beaton, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Bramble, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Kemol Savory, Ramaal Lewis

