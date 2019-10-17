Anil Kumble was born on October 17, 1970 and went on to become one of the greatest match-winning bowler for India. On his 49th birthday we look look back at 5 most defining bowling performance from the leg-spinner from Karnataka.

14 for 149 against Pakistan at Delhi in 1999

In February 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Kumble got his name etched in history when he became just the second bowler after England’s Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a Test innings. He took all ten Pakistan wickets in the second innings and helped India win the Test by 212 runs. His figures in the innings read 10 for 74 and his overall match figures were 14 for 149. His effort helped India beat Pakistan in a Test match after 19 years.

6 for 12 against the West Indies at Kolkata, 1993

The venue for this historic performance was Indian cricket’s Mecca — The Eden Gardens. The stage was also big — The final of multi-nation Hero Cup. Playing against the West Indies, India scored 225 from their stipulated overs. When West Indies came out to bat, it was all Kumble show as the leg-spinner rattled their batting line-up in-front of the capacity crowd with the then best bowling performance by an Indian in ODIs. His 6 for 12 won India the game by 102 runs. It remained the best performance until last year when all-rounder Stuart Binny took 6 for 4 against Bangladesh.

4 for 12 against Pakistan at Toronto in 1996

Kumble produced another gem of a performance against the arch rivals Pakistan during the first ever Sahara Cup at Toronto in 1996. Playing first, India were bundled out for a mediocre 191. In reply, Pakistan had a poor start when they lost first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board. Saeed Anwar and Saleem Malik led Pakistan’s fightback but Kumble ran through their middle-order and helped India win the low-scoring match by a huge margin of 55 runs. Though he didn’t get the Man of the Match award, his four wickets in the middle overs scripted India’s win.

7 for 159 against England at Headingley in 2002

The Test match would be remembered more for the centuries of India’s batting troika Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, but it was Kumble’s 4 for 66 in the second innings that led India to a famous win and also helped level the series.

13 for 181 against Australia at Chennai in 2004

India were all set to win the Test on the final day before the rain-god intervened and spoiled chances of their victory. Kumble had set-up an Indian win with his timeless performance in the Test match. His 7 for 48 in the first innings saw Australians collapse from 189/2 to 235 all out. In the second innings, his tireless effort of 6 for 133 restricted Australia from setting a massive target. India were eventually set 229 to win and were 19 without loss at the end of day four, but rain washed out day five and India missed out on a memorable win. Nevertheless, his performance earned him the Man of the Match award.