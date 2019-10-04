India’s Rishabh Pant turns 22 today and even as the Delhi youngster has coped criticism from every corner possible, the numbers he has racked up is nothing less than impressive.

He was dropped for the 1st Test against South Africa at Vizag in favour for a returning Wriddhiman Saha, and while most cricket fans and experts believe that was the right call, an equal share of opinions have been in his favour as well.

In 11 Tests that he has played, Pant has 754 runs at an average of 44.35 with two hundreds and two fifties to his name. And these numbers are second only to Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu for most runs for a wicketkeeper before the age of 22.

Taibu, who became the captain of his side at a very early age had 1039 runs, but in 38 innings, but Pant’s runs have come in only 18 innings.

And he is only second to the great Sachin Tendulkar for the best average for an Indian player (minimum 10 matches) before the age of 22. Tendulkar had an average of 52.7 before the age off 22 with a minimum of 10 matches while Pant’s average is at 44.4. Third on the list is Kapil Dev with 32.6 .

Among wicketkeepers overall, Pant is far ahead of the likes of Parthiv Patel (31.9) and Taibu (28.9)

Moreover, in terms of dismissals, Pant is second only to the great Mark Bouncher of South Africa for wicketkeepers with most Test dismissals before the age of 22. Boucher had 61 dismissals – 50 catches and two stumpings – in 12 matches, while in 11 matches, Pant has 53 dismissals (51 catches and two stumpings).

In ODIs, Pant has played 12 matches scoring 229 runs at 22.90 ans has been at the centre of India’s No.4 conundrum since the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

In T20Is, the youngster has had good success scoring 325 runs in 20 matches at an average of 20.31 and a strike-rate of 121.26.

