Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 48th birthday today and wishes are pouring in. He is widely acknowledged with taking the Indian cricket to new heights especially after the troublesome phase of 2000 match-fixing scandal when he was handed the tough job of guiding the team.

He came out with flying colours, engineering several memorable victories and blooding in youngsters that gave India the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan among others.

Be his fans, former teammates or current India stars, Twitter has been flooded with wishes.

Here are a few select:

Happy birhday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/bm4Qu30o4G — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/j53UUDerJE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to India’s champion leader Sourav Ganguly. Have a good one. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 8, 2020

🏏 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

⭐ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India

🥈 2003 ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup runner-up

🧢 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests Happy birthday to one of 🇮🇳’s most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7MJe1cXcVS — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

From a fine batsman to an outstanding captain & now leading Indian cricket on the whole—here’s wishing my favourite captain & mentor @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. But FAULADI SEENA dikha ke aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/8PKZ3RwwtB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to the most dynamic and visionary captain of his time. It’s a matter of immense pleasure to work with the man who took Indian cricket to new heights. Subho Janmodin @SGanguly99! pic.twitter.com/5Au67KmsF6 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 8, 2020

Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 wishing him happy healthy and prosperous life ahead. He was an iron man as captain of team India — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday, Dada!