Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 48th birthday today and wishes are pouring in. He is widely acknowledged with taking the Indian cricket to new heights especially after the troublesome phase of 2000 match-fixing scandal when he was handed the tough job of guiding the team.
He came out with flying colours, engineering several memorable victories and blooding in youngsters that gave India the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan among others.
Be his fans, former teammates or current India stars, Twitter has been flooded with wishes.
Here are a few select:
Happy Birthday, Dada!