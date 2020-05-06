Cricketer-turned-coach Jason Gillespie rates the current Australian bowling attack as the best bowling attack in the world. Also Read - Marnus Labuschagne on Banning Use of Saliva in Cricket, Says Players Must be Adaptable to New Laws

Three of the four frontline Australia bowlers are in the top-10 rankings of Test cricket including Pat Cummins at the top followed by Mitchell Starc at sixth and Josh Hazlewood at the 10th spot. Nathan Lyon, the most successful Australian offspinner in history, is ranked 16th.

"It would be hard to argue with that," Gillespie replied to a query on Sky Sports' Cricket Podcast.

The former Aussie pacer Gillespie, who took 402 international wickets, said the duo of Starc and Hazlewood has the potential of becoming the greatest new-ball bowling pair in the team’s history.

“I have been saying for a couple of years that Starc and Hazlewood are potentially going to be our greatest opening combination. They complement each other so well,” he said. “You have the left-arm attacking option of Starc, who can go for a few runs but is a wicket-taker and creates indecision with his pace. Hazlewood is a wonderful bowler – I could watch him bowl all day.”

The 45-year-old also praised Australia’s bench strength as far as bowling options go. “Cummins can fulfil any number of roles – with the old ball, with the new ball – and those three are backed up by Lyon, who has been brilliant. I think the depth is there as well,” he said,

“James Pattinson, who has just turned 30, still has a role to play in the next couple of years at least. Michael Neser has been in the wings for 18 months and there is the young lad in Jhye Richardson. We have the makings of a fine bowling attack,” he added.

The Sussex head coach reckons the current crop of bowlers are among the best in Australian history. “In time, when we look back and talk about the best bowlers Australia have ever produced, a number of these names will be in those conversations,” he said.