The India limited-overs and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand will be picked on Sunday.

India will be in New Zealand where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The squad will leave after the conclusion of the third and final ODI against Australia on January 20.

Hardik Pandya is expected to be named in the T2oI squad having undergone rehabilitation after a back surgery in October last year. The allrounder is already part of India A squad which is also touring New Zealand.

“The selectors will name the squads on Sunday and the T20 team will be leaving the day after the third ODI game between India and Australia,” IANS quoted sources in the know of development as saying. “They will fly from Bengaluru itself as it makes more sense logistically. No point in the team dispersing after the Australia game and then regrouping again and heading to New Zealand.”

PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying that Pandya forms an integral part of India’s T20I World Cup plans and the playing for India A is just a matter of him proving his fitness. “About Hardik, it’s only about checking out if he is fully fit for international cricket or not. He is very integral to India’s World T20 plans,” the official claimed.

While a lot of changes isn’t expected in the T2oI squad, there’s a debate, though, over Kedar Jadhav’s place in the ODI squad. The Test team also wears a settled look but deliberation could be over whether India will include chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as a the third spinner with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the automatic choices.

Considering the seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand, Navdeep Saini could be selected as the fifth pace bowling option joining the likes of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.