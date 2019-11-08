HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match 24, Women’s Big Bash League WBBL 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match HB-W vs MR-W on November 9: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. Match 24 of the tournament will take place between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne.

Here is today’s Dream11pick for HB-W vs MR-W

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin, Josie Dooley (WK), Chloe Tryon, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux (VC), Heather Knight, Nicola Carey (C), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Maisy Gibson

The match starts at 7:30 AM IST

HB-W vs MR-W Predicted 11

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu

Hobart Hurricanes: Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Emily Smith (WK), Meg Phillips, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck

SQUADS:

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Courtney Webb, Jessica Duffin(c), Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley(w), Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Claire Koski, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Neale

Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Fran Wilson, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Erin Fazackerley, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall(c), Emily Smith(w), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Hayley Matthews, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney

