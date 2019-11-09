Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 28 Match HB-W vs MR-W at Johannesburg: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 28 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 7.00 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin (C), Chloe Tyron, Josie Dooley (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux (VC), Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Maitlan Brown, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson

HB-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Maisy Gibson, Emily Smith (WK), Meg Phillips, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu

SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley(w), Jessica Duffin(c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Courtney Neale, Claire Koski, Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Meg Phillips, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Corinne Hall(c), Chloe Tryon, Emily Smith(w), Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Sasha Moloney, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara

