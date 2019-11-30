Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 55 HB-W vs PS-W: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 55 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women will take on Perth Scorchers Women at the Lilac Hill Park, Perth. Hurricanes are already out of the semi-finals race while Scorchers have qualified.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Amy Ellen Jones (captain), Erin Fazackerly (vice-captain), Corinne Hall, Meg Lanning, Chloe Tyron, Nat Sciver, Heather Graham, Heather Knight, Jemma Barsby, Maisy Gibson, Sam Betts

HB-W vs PS-W SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Erin Fazackerley, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Nicola Carey, Corinne Hall (captain), Chloe Tryon, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Emma Manix-Geeves (wk), Belinda Vakarewa, Meg Phillips, Hayley Matthews, Brooke Hepburn, Katelyn Fryett, Stefanie Daffara

Perth Scorchers Women:Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (captain), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King

