Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Uganda Prediction CWC Challenge One-Day League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 HK vs UGA: The 2019–21 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League is the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first fixtures took place in September 2019, with all matches having List A status.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League is split into two groups, A and B, each containing six teams. The top team in each group will advance to the play-off tournament, taking place in 2022, which feeds into the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The Cricket World Cup Challenge League replaced the World Cricket League which was previously used as the pathway to the Cricket World Cup.

The league features the twelve teams ranked from 21st to 32nd place in the WCL following the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. The twelve teams are split into two groups, with each group playing a six-team tournament on an annual basis.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong vs Uganda will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

My Dream11 Team

Waqas Barkat, S Ukani, DM Nakrani (C), RB Patel (WK), Kinchit Shah (VC), B Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Ehsan Khan, Raunaq Kapur, Bilal Hassun, F Nsubuga

HK vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (C), Raunaq Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Aarush Bhagwat (WK)

Uganda: RG Mukasa, S Ukani, K Waiswa, RB Patel, DM Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, B Masaba (c), F Nsubuga, Bilal Hassun, F Achelam (WK), H Ssenyondo

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, DM Nakrani

Vice-captain Options: B Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, S Ukani

SQUADS

Uganda: Richard Agamire, Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba (c), Charles Waiswa, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Nsubuga, Arnold Otwani, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Shahzad Ukani, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa, Dinesh Nakrani

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (c), Ahsan Abbasi, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Waqas Barkat, Aftab Hussain, Aarush Bhagwat, Adit Gorawara, Raunaq Kapur, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif

