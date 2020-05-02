Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today's HST vs TDG at Yingfeng Cricket Ground: The Taipei T10 league begins April 25 in which eight teams will fight it out with the winners declared in the final on May 17. All the matches will be played on weekend, with this being the only cricket tournament on any form taking place during the Coronavirus pandemic. On the third day of the Taipei T10 League, the opening match of the weekend will be played between Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Dragons at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taiwan. The match will start at 9AM IST. Both teams are coming into this encounter after losing their last encounter in the competition. Hsinchu Titans have so far played two matches and managed a win and a loss. They won comprehensively against Taiwan Daredevils by 5 wickets in their opening fixture. However, a loss at the hands of TCA Indians in a closely fought contest by 3 runs might hurt them later. They are presently at the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Taiwan Dragons have played only one match so far against TCA Indians and end up on the losing side. They lost the match by 14 runs. Against Titans, Dragons would leave no stone unturned to register their first win of the season.

TOSS – The toss between Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Dragons will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: V Goudar

Batsmen: V Kumar Jr, Manikandan (C), C Pundora

All-rounders: E Sarkar, Raguram (VC), A Hopkins, M Samarasinghe

Bowlers: J Francis, P Kumar, J Rishi

HST vs TDG Probable Playing XIs

Hsinchu Titans: Manikandan A, Venkatesh Goudar, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Vijay Kumar, Joyal Francis, Eknath Sarkar, Karuna Nidhi, Raguram, Thomas Rayen, Venky Rebel, Vijay Ganisetti.

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe, Sachin Padghan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundara, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Jack Snart, Asif Hameed, Rishi Joshula.

HST vs TDG Squads

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Santosh Yadav, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Trideep Kumar, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Romil Kothari.

Hsinchu Titans: Raguram (C), Eknath Sarkar, Venky Rebel, Joya Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Nitesh Gupta, Jami Hema Ganesh, Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh Goudar, Ashish Kumar Pandey, Thomas Rayen, Vijay Ganiseetty, MS Vinay, Thomas Rayen, Rachit Agarwal, Pramod Kumar, Manikandan.

