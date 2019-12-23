Prithvi Shaw was itching to get back to competitive cricket even as he waited for his doping ban to end. Since his return in November, Shaw has struck three half-centuries in five T20 innings and one return to first-class cricket, scored 66 in the first innings and followed it up with a blistering maiden double-ton in the second dig.

Clearly, he was ‘hungry for runs’ and he’s determined to make up for the lost time. “Everyone knows that I had a lot of things in my mind, which I had to beat. I was hungry for runs for the last three months (when he was banned). A lot of people supported me (in this time),” Shaw was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Elaborating on how he has worked on his batting, the 20-year-old Shaw said earlier he used to throw his wicket away after reaching three figures but has now realised the importance of ‘building innings.’ “The good thing was that I managed to continue even after getting my hundred. I didn’t feel that I needed to just slog once I completed my century. I was a bit slow between 100 to 150, because I wanted to build my innings, and play a big knock,” he said of his double-century against Baroda that helped Mumbai record a big win 309- run win.

He continued, “I felt great. It came at the right time. I used to get out a lot of times between 100 and 150, which a lot of people have pointed out. I too felt that they weren’t wrong. So, it was a very good thing for me that I converted my hundred into a double hundred.”

Shaw, the youngest Indian to hit a century on Test debut, was handed a backdated eight-month suspension by the BCCI after testing positive for Terbutaline alongside two other domestic cricketers in July this year.