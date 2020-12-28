India captain Virat Kohli and Australia women’s cricket team star all-rounder Ellyse Perry headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, announced on Monday. Kohli made headlines after winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past decade. He also won the ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, among women’s cricketers Australia’s Ellyse Perry made a clean sweep clinching the award in all three categories — ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade, ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Decade and Women’s T20I Player of the Decade award. Also Read - Steve Smith Wins ICC Men's Test Player of The Decade Award

Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ‘ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade’, chosen by fans for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run-out in the Nottingham Test in 2011. Also Read - Afghanistan Spinner Rashid Khan Named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of The Decade

The world body of cricket – International Cricket Council made the announcements via twitter, bestowing the top honours on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the ‘ICC Awards’ period. Also Read - Virat Kohli Sweeps Top Honours at ICC Awards 2020, Bags ICC Male Cricketer of The Decade Award

In the same period, he was also the batsman with most fifties – 94, most runs – 20396 – besides having the outstanding average 56.97 among players with 70 plus innings.

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20Is, averaging more than 50 across formats. Kohli was also part of the World Cup-winning India squad in 2011, something he will cherish for life.

“Firstly, it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. The moments I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018,” said Kohli in a statement.

On being also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year, Kohli added: “ODI cricket is something that I took to very early. I came to the ODI team first and then, I made my Test debut a couple of years later.

“So, I got the understanding of my game pretty soon, pretty early. And as I mentioned before, my only intention and mindset was to make winning contributions for the team and I just tried to do every game that I play.

“I never focussed on stats and numbers along the journey at all and those things just become the by-product of what you do on the field and those for me, just end up being milestones that you cross on the way to the path to victory.”

ICC named Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith the Test Cricketer of the Decade and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the T20 Cricketer of the Decade.

Australia’s Elysse Perry swept the women’s awards, securing the ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade honours alongside ODI and T20 Cricketers of the Decade award.

Here is the list of winners of ICC Awards of The Decade:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade – Virat Kohli (India)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Decade – Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – Steve Smith (Australia)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – MS Dhoni (INDIA)