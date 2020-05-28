The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia could be formally postponed to 2022 as the board holds a tele-conference on Thursday meaning it will free up the October-November window for the lucrative IPL. Also Read - Kiran Kumar Explains His COVID-19 Journey, Says 'Ate in Disposable Utensils'

According to various media reports, chances are high that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, postponing of the T20 showpiece event will also help member boards to draw their bilateral series plans for the upcoming months with all professional cricket halted for over two months now.

"There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday's board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question," an unnamed ICC board member told PTI.

“There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don’t think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind,” he added.

An ICC spokesperson has denied that the decision has been taken but said that “number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 virus.”

“There are a few questions that need to be asked. The commercial viability of having a T20 World Cup in February-March 2021. Before that, an IPL in October-November window and another IPL in the March-May window,” a BCCI insider privy to the broadcast deals said.

“So we are looking at three big-ticket tournaments in six months. In this current economic scenario, that will be a very bad call,” he added.

The member boards are likely to prioritise bilateral engagements to recover the financial loss they have incurred or likely to incur in the absence of international cricket.

“India is most certainly going to Australia and England is coming for a five-match series in India. As far as South Africa T20 series is concerned, let Cricket South Africa decide where they stand as far as ICC policy matters are concerned,” the source said.

“With Chris Nenzani, BCCI will only believe when he puts pen to paper,” he added.

For IPL to be held in October-November, a lot depends on the coronavirus situation in India. The BCCI could ban the entry of fans for the matches apart from using limited venues and increasing the number of double-headers to squeeze the league inside the five-week window.