The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year is set to be postponed and will not be held in the October-November window as per the original schedule. Also Read - From Providing PPE to Cabin Crew to Deep Cleaning of Aircraft | Airlines Gear up to Resume Domestic Operations Amid Pandemic

An announcement in this regard is reportedly expected next week. Also Read - Is it Diwali, Chhath Already? Migrants Face Heartbreaking Queries from Kids About Sudden Home Visit

Australia were scheduled to host the marquee event for the first time since its inception in 2007 but will may have to wait for some time now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Registers Largest Single-Day Spike Thus Far; 6,008 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours

There were murmurs of it being held without fans in empty stadiums but that would have meant losing out on gate receipts.

With Australian borders closed till mid-September and possible requirement of players to undergo two-week quarantine once they enter the country, managing the logistics will anyway prove to be a nightmare.

“And then of course, there are logistics and hospitality to take care of. If the tournament would’ve happened, it’d have been played to empty stands and that doesn’t make sense for Australia because they lose out on massive gate revenue. Right now, what they’ll be getting out of the tournament is the hosting and participation fee (latter is applicable to all participating boards). They can earn that money whenever the tournament is held next, possibly some gate revenue too,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

With the becoming available, chances to host IPL become brighter. However, sources say that it’s too early to speculate on the scenarios and any decision will be taken only after careful considerations.

“That, however, is too early to talk about right now. A lot of things have to fall in place for it – most importantly this virus spread has to subside, the government has to approve, other countries have to agree to the travel, etc. Let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” the daily quoted sources as saying.