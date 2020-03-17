Cricket Australia is hopeful the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year will go ahead as planned despite the world grappling with the dreadful coronavirus. Sports events across the globe have been cancelled ripping apart the schedule in a year when Olympics and Euro 2020 Championships are to be held. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

The men's T20 World Cup will be held in late October this year. However, the event will kick-off with qualifiers running from October 18-23.

CA CEO Kevin Roberts acknowledged the challenges and uncertainty the global pandemic has caused but hopes that the latter half of 2020 will allow for the safe hosting for all sporting events including the showpiece T20 tournament which Australia will host.

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,” Roberts told reporters. “None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”

Australia will face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground to start the tournament proper while India will square off against South Africa at Perth Stadium in the second match on October 24.

The final will be played on November 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” Roberts said.

Globally over 1,70,000 people are reported to have been infected by the virus with it claiming more than 6,500 lives so far.