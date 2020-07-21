The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the 2023 ODI World Cup in India is being moved from February-March window to October-November of that year to allow a longer qualification period. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: Shutdown to be Extended? CM Yediyurappa Likely to Decide Today

The decision has been taken in wake of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 this year being postponed which was originally scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia. Also Read - IPL Probably Strongest T20 Competition in The World: Josh Hazlewood

The finale of 2023 ODI World Cup, to be completely held in India for the first time, will now be played on November 26. Also Read - International Flights on July 21 Full Schedule: Repatriation Flights to Land in Mumbai, Delhi And Other Metro Cities | Arrival, Departure Latest Updates Here

Both the 2021 and 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in the respective October-November windows.

The ICC further said while the 2021 Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand will be held as per original schedule, it will continue to to evaluate the situation.

“The IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022,” ICC said in a statement on Monday.

“The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled,” it added.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise with safety of everyone involved being their top priority.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport,” he said in a statement.

“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.

“Our Members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket. Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play,” he added.