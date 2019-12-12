After producing a commanding performance over West Indies in the third and final T20I, Indian batsmen have made significant gains in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen announced on Thursday. Captain Virat Kohli, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ for his match-winning knocks of 94* and 70* in Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively made a jump of five spots to enter the top 10 list of batsmen.

Opener KL Rahul has also made the most of the opportunity in absence of star batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul, who starred with the bat in the third T20I has jumped by three spots to claim the number six spot in the ICC rankings. The right-handed batsman played a scintillating knock of 91 off just 56 balls to guide India to a gargantuan score at Wankhede on Sunday.

Courtesy Kohli and Rahul’s special performances, India beat West Indies 2-1 to take the series.

Rahul’s knock included four maximums and nine boundaries at a strike-rate of 162.50. The 27-year-old was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his superlative performance. He scored 164 runs in the three matches against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli ⬆️ After their 💥 performances against West Indies, the Indian duo have risen in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings for batting. Updated rankings ▶️ https://t.co/EdMBslOYFe pic.twitter.com/90fnJGtksp — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2019



Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 183 runs against the West Indies and was declared the Player of the Series.

However, Rohit Sharma, who had an average series by his own standard has moved down by a spot and is now placed at the ninth spot in the T20I rankings. The 32-year-old, who is the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, scored 94 runs in the three T20Is against Kieron Pollard and Co.

However, Pakistan’s batting star – Babar Azam continues to lead the batsmen charts in the shorter format. He is followed by Australia’s Aaron Finch and England’s Dawid Malan.

Both Rohit and Kohli are leading run-scorers in T20Is, currently tied at 2,633 runs each.

The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.