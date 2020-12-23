The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the latest T20I rankings as Team India captain Virat Kohli moved up by a spot to number seven. Kohli slammed 134 runs in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Australia. Also Read - IDBI Bank Recruitment Notification Out For Specialist Cadre Officer OUT, Check Details Here

England’s Dawid Malan continues to lead the batting charts as KL Rahul is highest-ranked Indian batsmen on the third position. The flamboyant Indian batsman is the second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket in 2020 with 404 runs in 11 matches. Pakistan’s Babar Azam managed to hold on to the second spot despite missing T20I series against New Zealand. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Office Demolition Case: Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Issues Summons to BMC Commissioner

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert made huge gains to break into the top 10. Seifert climbed 24 spots to achieve a career-best ninth position. In the recently concluded T2oI series against Pakistan, Seifert slammed 176 runs in three matches. He also slammed his highest T20I career score – 84 not out off 63 balls in the second T20I in Hamilton. Also Read - West Bengal Class 10, 12 Board Exams to Start in June, Govt to Issue SOPs Soon

Huge gains for Tim Seifert 🎉 He has climbed up 24 spots to break into the top 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting 👀 Full list 👉 https://t.co/H7CnAiw0YT pic.twitter.com/HzjxuFo0NI — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell also made a jump and climbed to the sixth spot with 701 points. New Zealand’s southpaw Colin Munro, who missed the T20I series against Pakistan, dropped two spots down to eight in the latest rankings.

In the bowling charts, veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee attained his career-best positions – seventh. Southee scalped six wickets in two T20Is against Pakistan. While his teammate Mitchell Santner slipped two points and is currently on ninth position with 628 points.

Tim Southee was the top wicket-taker in the #NZvPAK T20I series! His 🔥 performance has led him to the No.7 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for bowling 👏 Full list 👉 https://t.co/H7CnAiw0YT pic.twitter.com/fBkCpEMxRK — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

While Afghanistan’s spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman currently hold the top two spots in the bowling charts with 736 and 730 points respectively. Interestingly, no Indian bowlers are there in the top 10 T20I bowlers list. Washington Sundar is highest-rated Indian on the list at 12th position, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped to 19th.

In the T20I team rankings, Pakistan have lost three points and New Zealand have gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively.