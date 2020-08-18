India captain Virat Kohli remained at the second position in the batting charts which has two more Indians in the top-10. Cheteshwar Pujara (766) and Ajinkya Rahane (726) continue to occupy the eighth and 10th positions respectively in the batting list. Whereas, Kohli held on to the second spot with 886 points in the batsmen’s tally which is being headed by Australia’s Steve Smith (911 points). Also Read - Misbah-ul-Haq Advises PCB to Appoint Younis Khan as Pakistan's Full-time Batting Coach

Among others, Babar Azam is back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February 2020. His knock of 47 in Southampton helped him gain one place.

Other Pakistan batsmen – Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking up half-centuries in the just-concluded Southampton Test against England.

For England, Zak Crawley has moved to a career-best 81st place after a score of 53, even as all-rounder Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively.

In the bowlers’ rankings, formerly top-ranked fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson of England have advanced after some fine bowling in the drawn second Test against Pakistan.

Broad has moved up one slot to second position in the bowlers’ list after a haul of 4/56 while Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped to the ninth spot among bowlers in the latest rankings. Ravindra Jadeja was steady at the third spot in the all-rounders’ list.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England’s score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

In the World Test Championship points table, India continued to lead with 360 points, followed by Australia (296). While England remained in third position with 279 points and Pakistan are fifth with 153 points.