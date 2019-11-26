Virat Kohli became the first Indian to hit a century in Day-Night Test, a feat that has helped him reduce the gap with his Australian rival and top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith to just three points now.

Kohli scored 136 as India crushed Bangladesh in just over two days to win the second Test at Eden Gardens by an innings and 46 runs. India opener Mayank Agarwal has broken into the top-10 batsmen for the first time in his career. Four Indians are now among the top-10 rated Test batsmen in world cricket including captain Kohli (No. 2), Cheteshwar Pujara (No. 4), Ajinkya Rahane (No.5) and Agarwal (No. 10).

Among the India bowlers, pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have achieved respective career-high points tallies with their superb show in Kolkata.

Ishant has 716 points and is currently in the 17th spot among the Test bowlers but is way behind his career-best seventh place achieved in July 2011.

Alongside Agarwal, England allrounder Ben Stokes has also breached the top-10 rankings for batsmen for the first time after scores of 91 and 28 in the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

For New Zealand, Neil Wagner has shot up in rankings for bowlers after his match-winning five-wicket haul. Wagner’s eight-wicket match haul has catapulted him to a career-best third position with a tally of 816 rating points, the third best ever by a New Zealand bowler after Richard Hadlee (909 points) and Trent Boult (825).

Marnus Labuschagne and Bradley-John Watling have also achieved career-best positions.

Labuschagne’s score of 185 that helped Australia to victory over Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane has taken him from 35th to 14th place, while Watling’s 205 in Tauranga lifted him 12 places to 12th position.

Apart from Labuschagne, the other Australia batsmen to advance in the latest rankings update include opener David Warner (up six places to 17th), Joe Burns (up 11 places to 62nd) and Matthew Wade (up four places to 70th) while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has moved from 13th to joint-ninth in the bowlers’ list.