The International Cricket Council (ICC) will wait and watch 'as late as August' before making a final decision on whether Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will go ahead as per schedule or be postponed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Two biggest global sporting event of the year – Tokyo Olympics and Euro Championships – have already been delayed by a year due to the spread of the deadly virus. The fate of several cricket events remains in limbo as experts have predicted it could take a while before normality returns.

This year's men's T20 WC is to be hosted by Australia in October but the country has closed its borders till September 30 leaving stakeholders concerned. But ICC isn't going to make a decision in haste.

“Right now, things look bleak, and people’s health is the first priority. However, what if the situation improves in a few months’ time? What if the ICC announces that the T20 World Cup is postponed in May itself, and things improve a couple of months down the line, and cricket’s governing body realises that it took a hasty decision. The ICC will take time to decide on the fate of this event, till as late as August. Don’t expect any announcement before that,” a source told The Times of India.

Everything, including preparations by the ICC’s Local Organising committee (LOC) in Australia, will proceed as per the original schedule as of now, the source added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, ICC will all a meeting of its Chief Executives Committees (CEC) via videoconferencing where the members are to discuss over a revised Future Tours Programme.