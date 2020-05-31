Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara says it will look ‘really weird’ and ‘off-putting’ to play cricket under the strict guidelines laid down by the ICC but he understands that there is no better option. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently come out with comprehensive guidelines to get the sport up and running around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols. Also Read - Can You Travel to Noida From Delhi During Unlock 1? Here's What UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says

“I understand the guidelines are going to restrict players, playing of the game, it’s going to look really weird, and off-putting even for me when I think about it,” Sangakkara said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’. Also Read - Odisha Reports Highest Single-day Spike With 129 COVID-19 Cases

“But the priority is health and safety. Health is absolutely paramount at this time, especially for players to have the confidence to get back to cricket, to get back to playing, to have grounds may be at some point open to spectators.” Also Read - Daniel Vettori to Donate Part of Salary to Help BCB's Low Income Staff

The safety measures announced by ICC include the appointment of chief medical officers, a 14-day pre-match isolation training camp and use of gloves by umpires while handling the ball.

Weighing on the governing body’s guidelines, Sangakkara, who is also the President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said: “It’s got to be a partnership because when you are under contract, your employer is responsible for creating a safe environment and educating the players and insisting that the environment that they come to work in is very safe.

“Players also have the responsibility in turn to understand what the government guidelines are. It’s not just about you and I, it’s also about how we spread it to other people loved ones, the elderly in society so you got to really be mindful of that.”

Any idea how to create a safe environment to resume 🏏? @KumarSanga2 shares his views on #CricketConnected in a discussion with @robbieuthappa & @jatinsapru! Don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/XneXtf20MM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2020



The Sri Lankan batting legend said it is important to understand that these rules are for the safety of everyone associated with the game.

“If that environment of safety and health is not there, then the doubts keep coming back, ‘Should we start, should be go back to playing?’ So, we have to be really careful there, and understand that all these new rules are to try and make it as safe as possible even though it seems very, very detailed and extensive,” he said.