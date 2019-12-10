The T20 World Cup is roughly 10 months away and although winning a second title remains a priority, India are currently focusing on the job at hand – the three-match T20 series against West Indies – said Rohit Sharma ahead of the decider on Wednesday.

Rohit highlighted that India continue to try out combinations for the big event in Australia next year but reiterated that the side is currently keen to win the third T20I in Mumbai and win the series against the two-time World T20 Champions.

“See, I don’t want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20) World Cup. It is still a long, long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward,” Rohit said.

“If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (of itself). We are playing against a quality team and hereafter Sri Lanka is coming, then we go to New Zealand and thereafter there are a lot of T20s to focus on. If we focus on the present, that will help us more than anything else.

“Right now, we need to see what mistakes we are making so that when we come out and play every fresh game, we look like a different side.”

India won the opening encounter by chasing down 208 in the first T20I in Hyderabad but West Indies drew level in Trivandrum winning the match by eight wickets. Lendl Simmons smacked an unbeaten half-century aided by significant contributions by Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran as WI chased overhauled India’s target of 171 with nine balls to spare. Rohit admitted India have been better chasing than batting first.

“Of late our chasing has been good compared to posting targets. It was a good target that we posted but again it’s a new set of guys,” he said. “There are a lot of inexperienced players along with experienced players but that is what every T20 team now has, bit of inexperience, along with that some experience. Those two elements need to come together to form a very composition (composite) side.

“When you talk about setting targets, on that pitch (in 2nd T20 Intl), a target of 170 plus (171) looked decent. When we started batting, the wicket was on the slower side, the shot-making was not that easy although the West Indies made it look very easy.”

That said, the India vice-captain revealed he doesn’t alter his game depending on the format. Rohit, who scored five centuries earlier this year during the World Cup in England, has played a couple of impactful knocks since. His 67 against West Indies in Lauderhill in August helped India beat West Indies by 22 runs (DL), and more recently, as India’s stand-in captain, Rohit led from the front with an entertaining knock 85 against Bangladesh in the second T20I in November.

“My batting doesn’t change whether we are batting first or chasing. Obviously, the first few balls, I want to see what the pitch is doing, what are the shots I can play on the pitch those are the things I like to assess when we are batting first,” he said.

“When we were chasing in 207 in Hyderabad, even then we just wanted to play a few balls to get used to the pace of the pitch. It also depends on how your partner is batting. It’s very, very important that you complement your partner.”