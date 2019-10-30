After being handed a 2-year suspension by the ICC, Shakib Al Hasan said he felt ashamed of the entire event and needs support to put things back in order. Shakib, Bangladesh’s leading allrounder was handed the punishment from the ICC for failure to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct.

“Those who have supported me over the years I hope they, the fans, Bangladesh Cricket Board, the government, the journalists will continue to support me in my bad and good time,” Shakib told reporters in Dhaka hours after the ban was announced. “If you continue your support, I am hopeful I will come back to cricket soon. I will be stronger and will perform my responsibilities with more sincerity,” he said.

Shakib will be free to resume international cricket from October 29, 2020 subject to his satisfying the conditions in respect to the suspended part of the sanction, the ICC said. The ban effectively ruled out Shakib from next year’s ICC World Twenty20, which will be held from October 8 to November 15 in Australia.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) praised Shakib for his cooperation with the ICC investigators and promised its full support for him.

“While the BCB is shocked and extremely disappointed that an experienced player like Shakib had failed to report a corrupt approach on three occasions, at the same time we are pleased that he has cooperated fully with the ICC ACU and has pledged his commitment to its education programme,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over. During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket,” he said.