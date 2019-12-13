Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella dealt wonderfully a bouncer from a Pakistan journalist, who mistook him to be Dhananjaya de Silva. During player press conference at the end of Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the journalist asked Dickwella a question meant for de Silva – who remained unbeaten on 72 – not once, but twice.

The journalist began his first question before Dickwella interjected. “I’m Dickwella actually. I’m not de Silva, ” he clarified. But the journalist did not get the clue and repeated his question, this time loud and clear.

“You played well on this pitch and in these conditions. Are you thinking a hundred on this pitch?” he asked again. But Dickwella managed to smile through the episode playing with a straight bat and once again made it clear that he wasn’t who the journalist thought he was.

“You mean me? I am Dickwella not de Silva,” Dickwella replied with a laugh. “I got out. I am already out in the pavilion. Maybe in the second innings.”

That said, Dickwella said he was pleased to be in Pakistan playing their first Test at home in more than a decade. “I’m really happy and proud to be in Pakistan and play here,” he said. “As everyone has said no Pakistani has played a Test match in Pakistan, so that was a great opportunity for the Pakistan players.

“I’m really happy and proud to be here and be in this historic Test match.”