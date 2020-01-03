Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India A Women vs India B Women Prediction, Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 IN-A-W vs IN-B-W: Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy is Indian women’s T20 tournament. It is the T20 version of Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy. The tournament was first time introduced in the 2018–19 season. It is the second T20 tournament in the women’s domestic season apart from Senior Women’s T20 League, which is an inter-state tournament. It is slated at the start of the season. The participating teams similar to the Women’s List-A tournament are India Blue, Green and Red but it will be played in double Round-robin tournament in comparison to single round robin format of the List-A tournament. India Blue Women defeated India Red women by 4 runs to win the inaugural edition.

TOSS – The toss between India A Women vs India B Women will take place at 8:10 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

My Dream11 Team

Anjali Sarvani, Priya Puniya (VC), Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Sushri Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Probable Playing XIs

India A Women: Priya Puniya, Jasia Akhtar/Shivali Shinde, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Devika Vaidya, Bharati Fulmali, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Radha Yadav

India B Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vanitha V.R, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Anuja Patil, Renuka Singh, Shikha Pandey, TP Kanwar

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey

Vice-captain Options: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Puniya

Squads

India B Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma(w), Ravi Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Richa Ghosh

India A Women: Shivali Shinde, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Jasia Akhtar, Komal Zanzad, Bharati Fulmali, Minnu Mani

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-A-W Dream11 Team/ IN-B-W Dream11 Team/ India A Women Dream11 Team/ India B Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more