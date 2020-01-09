Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India A Women vs India C Women Prediction, Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 IN-A-W vs IN-C-W: Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy is a women’s T20 tournament. It is the T20 version of Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy. The tournament was first time introduced in the 2018–19 season. It is the second T20 tournament in the women’s domestic season apart from Senior Women’s T20 League, which is an inter-state tournament. It is slated at the start of the season. The participating teams similar to the Women’s List-A tournament are India Blue, Green and Red but it will be played in double Round-robin tournament in comparison to single round robin format of the List-A tournament. India Blue Women defeated India Red women by 4 runs to win the inaugural edition.

TOSS – The toss between India A Women vs India C Women will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

My Dream11 Team

Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Priya Punia, Nuzhat Parween, Dayalan Hemalatha (VC), Deepti Sharma (C), Manali Dakshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanusree Sarkar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana

IN-A-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing XIs

India A Women: Taniya Bhatia (WK), Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Bharati Fulmali, Shivali Shinde/Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

India C Women: Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Vrushali Bhagat, Tanusree Sarkar, Monica Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Priya Punia, Harleen Deol

Vice-captain Options: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur

Squads

India C Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Nuzhat Parween(w), Veda Krishnamurthy(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Manali Dakshini, Vrushali Bhagat, Tanusree Sarkar, Monica Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta

India A Women: Jasia Akhtar, Priya Punia, Minnu Mani, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Mansi Joshi, Komal Zanzad, Bharati Fulmali, Shivali Shinde, Meghna Singh

