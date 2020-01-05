Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India B Women vs India C Women Prediction, Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 IN-B-W vs IN-C-W: Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy is Indian women’s T20 tournament. It is the T20 version of Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy. The tournament was first time introduced in the 2018–19 season. It is the second T20 tournament in the women’s domestic season apart from Senior Women’s T20 League, which is an inter-state tournament. It is slated at the start of the season. The participating teams similar to the Women’s List-A tournament are India Blue, Green and Red but it will be played in double Round-robin tournament in comparison to single round robin format of the List-A tournament. India Blue Women defeated India Red women by 4 runs to win the inaugural edition.

TOSS – The toss between India B Women vs India C Women will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

My Dream11 Team

Shafali Verma (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Vanitha VR, Sushma Verma, Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, TP Kanwar

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing XIs

India B Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vanitha V.R, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Anjali Sarvani, Sushma Verma (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Anuja Patil, Renuka Singh, Shikha Pandey, TP Kanwar.

India C Women: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatiya, Jincy George, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), D. Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Manali Dakshini, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Jincy George, Vanitha V.R, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil

Vice-captain Options: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues

Squads

India C Women: Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Veda Krishnamurthy(c), Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween(w), Tanusree Sarkar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Vrushali Bhagat, Jincy George, Monica Sharma

India B Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma(w), Ravi Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Richa Ghosh

