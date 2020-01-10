Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India B Women vs India C women Prediction, Women’s Senior T20 Challenger Trophy 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final IN-B-W vs IN-C-W: Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy is a women’s T20 tournament. It is the T20 version of Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy. The tournament was first time introduced in the 2018–19 season. It is the second T20 tournament in the women’s domestic season apart from Senior Women’s T20 League, which is an inter-state tournament. It is slated at the start of the season. The participating teams similar to the Women’s List-A tournament are India Blue, Green and Red but it will be played in double Round-robin tournament in comparison to single round robin format of the List-A tournament. India Blue Women defeated India Red women by 4 runs to win the inaugural edition.

TOSS – The toss between India B Women vs India C women will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, S Dibyadarshini, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Probable Playing XIs

India B Women: Ravi Kalpana (wk), Renuka Singh, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Anjali Sarvani, Shreyosi Pranay Aich

India C women: Arundhati Reddy, Vrushali Bhagat, Madhuri Mehta, Shafali Verma, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jincy George, Kshama Singh

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil

Vice-captain Options: Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma

Squads

India C women: Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, A Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma (WK), Yastika Bhatiya, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, D. Hemlatha, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta

India B Women: Sushri Dibyadarshini, Smriti Mandhana (C), T.P. Kanwar, R Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Sushma Verma (WK), Vanitha V.R, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shrayosi Aich, and Richa Ghosh

