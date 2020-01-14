Australian captain Aaron Finch credited his bowlers for his team’s fightback in the middle overs during their first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. Finch believes the contribution of Mitchell Starc and company played a massive role in laying the foundation of victory versus India. (SCORECARD)

The 33-year-old Finch hammered a brilliant hundred and shared a record opening stand with his partner David Warner as Australia gunned down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.

Australia got an early wicket in the dangerous Rohit Sharma but the in-form pair of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then put up a stand of 121 runs for the second wicket. However, Australia wrested back control of the match after that stand was broken and never really let go.

“I thought the way we fought back during the middle overs was impressive. Shikhar and KL were batting really well, looking to accelerate. So, I’m proud of the way the boys fought back,” said Finch in the post-match presentation ceremony. (HIGHLIGHTS)



“We could still brush up in the field a bit but that happens sometimes when the outfield is slightly damp. Overall, a good performance. Always tough to beat India in India.”

Finch and Warner ended up breaking a few records with their colossal stand. Their partnership ended on 258 which is the highest ever in ODI cricket for any wicket against India. Finch was unbeaten on 110 while Warner, who hit the winning runs, scored 128.

It is a continuation of the red hot form that Warner has been enjoying over the past five months in which time he has notched up several big scores across formats, including a triple ton in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan.

“He’s been unstoppable for quite some time now. Quite special. Once he gets in, he has so many options to score. Always great to bat with him. Of course, India are a quality team and we expect them to bounce back,” Finch concluded.