Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a ‘like for like’ concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to an 11-run victory in the first T20 international in Canberra on Friday. Jadeja plays primarily as an all-rounder, while Chahal is a pure bowler with almost nil batting skills. Also Read - India vs Australia: Manish Pandey's Batting order to Natarajan's Rise, Talking Points From 1st T20I

Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of the Indian innings and he was replaced by Chahal when India came out to defend their total. To the frustration of the Australians, Chahal took 3/25 as the home side could score only 150 for 7 while chasing 162. Also Read - IND vs AUS | You Can't be Challenging Medical Expert's Opinion: Aaron Finch on Concussion Substitute Controversy

“There was no doubt that Jadeja was hit on the helmet and there could have been a concussion. A decision was taken that there was a concussion and a replacement was made. We are not doubting that,” Henriques said at the post-match conference. Also Read - 1st T20I India vs Australia 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Concussion Substitute to Win Player of The Match Award

“But was it a like-for-like replacement? That is the question. Jadeja was more of an all-rounder and he had done his batting. Chahal is a pure bowler,” said the 33-year old who scored 30 and took three wickets for 22 during India innings.

He, however, made it clear that he was neither questioning ICC’s concussion replacement rule nor India’s right to seek a replacement. “ICC’s rule is fine, sure there should be – concussion replacement. We are not talking about the decision to make the replacement.

“Only thing we are saying is there should be a like-for-like replacement. That is the way to do going ahead, I think.”

Henriques however chose to steer clear of debate surrounding how one reaches the conclusion about replacement.

“I don’t know how the decision – to make a replacement – was arrived, I am not involved in those things. There are doctors to do that and it’s not our job to take those decisions,” he said when asked whether there should be more clarity in the replacement rule.

Henriques, who made an impressive comeback in the international arena with the ongoing series, said that his job is to play to best of his abilities while the selection is not in his hands.

Selected or not, I can’t do anything, that is not in my hands. What I can do is to be positive in attitude, keep performing in domestic and international cricket and make use of the opportunities that come to your best ability, the Aussie said.