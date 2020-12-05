Former India captain Anil Kumble sees no issue with the Indian cricket team using concussion replacement for Ravindra Jadeja during the 1st T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Jadeja, who hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of India innings, was ruled out of the first T20I due to conclusion. Yuzvendra Chahal was chosen to replace Jadeja in India’s XI, played a vital role in guiding his team to an 11-run victory in the first match of the three-T20I series versus Australia. Chahal took three wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell. Also Read - IND vs AUS 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 India tour of Australia 2020-21: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia T20 2nd T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground 1.40 PM IST Sunday December 6

Later, Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques, at the post-match press conference, questioned whether Chahal was a 'like-for-like' concussion substitute for Jadeja. This rule has been in force for last couple of years after the tragic demise of Phil Hughes. There was a push for a substitute to come in when someone gets hit on the head and concussion is a big thing. I know Jadeja did pull his hamstring after he got hit on the head or before he got hit. Whenever he got hit I don't think it has got anything to do with replacement," Kumble said at a virtual launch of 'The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story', written by Vijay Lokapally and G. Krishnan.

Kumble would know the rules thoroughly as he heads the Cricket Committee of the International Cricket Council that recommended the rule to the ICC Board, after Australia initiated it following the demise of its young player Phil Hughes. Later the ICC Board approved the rule.

“Some reports suggested that Jadeja is an all-rounder and they should have played an all-rounder. But then Jadeja had done his part of the batting. So you look at the other skills he brings in. He is a spinner. That’s why a spinner – Chahal – was brought in as like for like replacement.

“If the roles were to be replaced, for example if he was concussed when on the field when India was bowling and if Jadeja had to bat and couldn’t bat then I am sure Chahal wouldn’t have been like-for-like replacement. You would have looked at some batsman to come in place of Jadeja. I am sure Chahal would have been listed in the 15. I don’t see any issue with the concussion replacement,” Kumble explained.

Kumble said that he had read a few reports suggesting that Jadeja didn’t call for the physio.

“I don’t think it is Jadeja’s call to ask for a physio. It is for the umpires to stop the game and call for a physio. That did not happen perhaps because Jadeja ran for the single and he continued to play. He was fine. And concussion doesn’t necessarily mean it has to happen on the field. You can come back to the dressing room and then you may feel headache or dizziness. That’s when the doctors will step in and stop. That’s what probably happened in this case,” the former India captain explained.