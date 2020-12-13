Team India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav said it’s difficult to read spinners under lights which can turn into India’s advantage in the series-opening day-night Test against Australia. With the claim, Kuldeep reckons it may not be a bad idea to play him in the Pink-Ball Test. The wrist-spinner will face stiff competition with Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin for the place in Playing XI for the Adelaide game. Also Read - India vs Australia | More Well Equipped With my Game than 2018/19 Tour: Hanuma Vihari

“I feel it’s difficult to read spinners at night because if a spinner uses variations it’s not always easy to spot the seam position of the ball. That can be an advantage for us,” he told KKR.in. Also Read - IND vs AUS Practice Match 2020 Report: Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth Slam Hundreds For Australia A in Drawn Game But India End With Lot of Positives

It will be India’s first day-night Test overseas, having played their maiden one in Kolkata in 2019 and Kuldeep is excited to witness it. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia A Test 2020, 2nd Practice Match Updates: McDermott, Wildermuth Hit Hundreds; Australia A Play Draw vs India

“I have never experienced a pink ball match outside India. So, it will be exciting to see how it goes.”

Kuldeep also claims that there have been instances where the spinners have done well in the Australian conditions, which are more favourable to the pacers.

He added, “It’ll be unfair to say spinners haven’t dominated in Australian conditions, there have been many instances when spinners have done well Down Under. It completely depends on how quickly you adapt to and read the conditions.”

The wrist-spinner further talked about switching from T20 to Tests mode and said patience is the key in red-ball cricket as wickets don’t come easy in the longest format of the game.

“A lot of us, having played so much T20 cricket of late, will have to be patient when playing Test cricket. Mental toughness is very important.

“When switching to the longer format, you sometimes tend to try too many things too quickly. Wickets don’t come easy in Test cricket, so patience is the key.”

On the last tour to Australia in 2018/19, Team India registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under. Many cricket critics claim that it was an easier challenge for Virat Kohli and Co. as Australia were without their key players Steve Smith and David Warner last time.

Kuldeep said criticism holds no merit and said it makes more sense to talk about your own team.

“You need to win Test matches to win a series. We won two of them, and could have won the fourth one too had there been no rain. The criticism holds no merit. Whenever you are playing against a team, your own team’s performance matters the most.

“So instead of looking at the other team – who they have in their squad, and who they don’t – it makes more sense to talk about your own team.”

Kuldeep has so far played six Test matches, including two against Australia. Provided the fast bowlers strike form, India can win again, he said.

“We did well, and hence we won the Test series. If our fast bowling works well and we perform as prolifically with the bat as we did the last time, we will win this time too.

“Yes, their team has now improved with the return of the experienced David Warner, Steve Smith and the likes of Marnus (Labuschagne), who has really done well for them in recent times.

“But last time too, their team was good but we played some really, really good cricket to win. Looking forward to the challenge once again, it’s going to be a great contest.”

Kuldeep also talked about the advice he got from spin wizard Shane Warne and said the Aussie great asked him to always wear a smile on his face to hide the “stress”.

“He has shared a lot of valuable inputs about bowling over the years, but mainly, he talks about mental preparation.

“One thing he always insists on is to always wear a smile on my face. He has told me that’s a very important virtue for a spinner. If your face shows any sense of stress, your body language goes for a toss.

“I’ve worked on this specifically and I consider it as one of the best advice I’ve got,” Kuldeep added.

When asked he has set any personal goals on the tour, he responded in the negative.

“Not really… When you play for the country, you are not playing for yourself, there is a much bigger motivation than that.

“Whenever I get a chance, I hope to do my best and if I can win a Test match for my team, that would make me very happy.”

(With PTI Inputs)